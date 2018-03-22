Bikes to be dismantled in fight against technological fraud – UCI
UCI president David Lappartient, who won a landslide election victory over Brian Cookson last September, had promised the detection of potential mini-engines in bikes would be one of his top priorities.
GENEVA - The International Cycling Union (UCI) will use X-ray technology and randomly select bikes to dismantle following a race in an increased effort to fight technological fraud, the governing body said on Wednesday.
UCI president David Lappartient, who won a landslide election victory over Brian Cookson last September, had promised the detection of potential mini-engines in bikes would be one of his top priorities.
The Frenchman announced a series of new measures in Geneva on Wednesday, including the use of X-ray equipped trucks, as revealed by Reuters on Tuesday.
Other measures include the dismantling of suspicious bikes and the continued use of tablet devices to scan bikes, a technique that was widely criticised by riders and some team staff for being ineffective.
In the last two editions of the Tour de France, thermal imaging cameras were also used to detect the potential use of motors in bikes.
Riders caught using mini-engines face a minimum six-month suspension as well as a fine up to 200,000 Swiss Francs, while the team could face a fine of up to 1 million Swiss Francs.
Popular in Sport
-
[CARTOON] Go Get 'em, Rabada!
-
Red-hot Osaka powers past Serena Williams in Miami
-
Australia won’t bait Rabada in third Test - Smith
-
Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala still trying to understand motive behind saw attack
-
Bafana progress to Four Nations final
-
Former Springbok coach Meyer to take over at Stade Francais
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.