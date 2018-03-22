Bafana progress to Four Nations final

Bafana Bafana are through to the Four Nations tournament final after beating Angola 6-5 on penalties in Ndola, Zambia on Wednesday afternoon.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Lebo Mothiba equalized for South Africa after they went behind in the 31st minute through a Djalma Campos goal.

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet was the star of the shoot-out, producing a fine save to send Bafana through to the final on Saturday where they will meet the hosts Zambia, after they also needed penalties to beat Zimbabwe 5-4 when the game ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says that he is happy with the showing from his players.

“The boys showed character against a very stubborn Angola side. We started off a bit slow in the opening minutes and they really came at us. We eventually gained control of the game with the younger players gaining more confidence. The opening goal was a bit unfortunate, but I am glad we recuperated and found the equalizer. It was a great performance and we are looking forward to the final on Saturday”