Awareness campaign launched in Sandton against women abuse

JOHANNESBURG - Women dressed in all black, stood in pouring rain and formed a row holding placards with headlines of news about women abuse.

The women from communications agency Joe Public United are launching a campaign against women abuse.

The campaign is being launched on Thursday, a day after Human Rights Day.

Placards reading ‘360 women are abused daily’, ‘raped by her boss’ and ‘student raped after drink spiked’ were held by the women dressed in black.

BillOfRightsZA These women have been standing in the rain from 6am this morning. They are doing this today because it was Human Rights Day yesterday and they are launching the campaign today

RP pic.twitter.com/BYBvO4WsV0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2018

Joe Public United’s Lungile Gunundu says they launched it in Sandton on Grayston Drive because it’s a busy road.

“We are raising awareness on behalf of People Opposing Women Abuse and we’re just trying to stop abuse against women.”

Gunundu says they hope the campaign will do something to decrease abuses perpetrated against women.

“We should be aware of Human Rights Day and we should try to stop women abuse, as well as domestic violence that’s been happening.”

The campaign was sparked by a receipt shared on social media called the bill of rights. The receipt has an estimate of people killed and injured during apartheid.

#billofrightsZA Women dressed in black from @joepublicunited are launching a campaign on women abuse. pic.twitter.com/38hAxN85Oj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 22, 2018

