AU ready to settle Western Sahara dispute
This is unsettling Morocco, the newest member of the continental organisation.
PRETORIA - The African Union is ready to propose a settlement to the decades-long Western Sahara dispute.
This is unsettling Morocco, the newest member of the continental organisation. Morocco has been illegally occupying its neighbour since 1975.
Morocco has expressed its displeasure at AU commissioner Moussa Faki leading a delegation to the region to prepare a Western Sahara solution.
When Morocco joined the AU last year, it was expected it would be pressed to keep its 30-year promise to hold a referendum, which will allow the people of Western Sahara to decide on their future.
Morocco is trying to avoid this pressure by having the Western Sahara file handled by the United Nations where it’s protected by France, a permanent member of the security council.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
Malema: Indigenous Zimbabweans should continue to own land
-
Five SA peacekeepers face sexual exploitation paternity tests
-
Ramaphosa wants to open SA borders for African business
-
Mnangagwa pardons 3,000 prisoners to ease overcrowding
-
SA commits to establishing free trade area in Africa
-
SA among 40 countries to sign Kigali declaration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.