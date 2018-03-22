AU ready to settle Western Sahara dispute

This is unsettling Morocco, the newest member of the continental organisation.

PRETORIA - The African Union is ready to propose a settlement to the decades-long Western Sahara dispute.

This is unsettling Morocco, the newest member of the continental organisation. Morocco has been illegally occupying its neighbour since 1975.

Morocco has expressed its displeasure at AU commissioner Moussa Faki leading a delegation to the region to prepare a Western Sahara solution.

When Morocco joined the AU last year, it was expected it would be pressed to keep its 30-year promise to hold a referendum, which will allow the people of Western Sahara to decide on their future.

Morocco is trying to avoid this pressure by having the Western Sahara file handled by the United Nations where it’s protected by France, a permanent member of the security council.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)