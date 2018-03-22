Armed robbers hit CT malls

-
Armed robbers hit CT mallsLocal
-
CT man falls from roof while helping neighbour fight fireLocal
-
Maimane distances DA from Zille's Esidimeni tweetLocal
-
Motshekga to hold urgent meeting with MECs, HODs to eradicate pit toiletsLocal
-
Pretoria school principal suspended over mismanagement, nepotism claimsLocal
-
'Rise of Cyril Ramaphosa gives us hope that some things will be fixed'Local
Popular Topics
-
Armed robbers hit CT mallsLocal
-
CT man falls from roof while helping neighbour fight fireLocal
-
Maimane distances DA from Zille's Esidimeni tweetLocal
-
Motshekga to hold urgent meeting with MECs, HODs to eradicate pit toiletsLocal
-
Pretoria school principal suspended over mismanagement, nepotism claimsLocal
-
'Rise of Cyril Ramaphosa gives us hope that some things will be fixed'Local
Popular Topics
-
[CARTOON] Go Get 'em, Rabada!Sport
-
Australia won’t bait Rabada in third Test - SmithSport
-
Former Springbok coach Meyer to take over at Stade FrancaisSport
-
New Zealand's Taylor fit for first Test against EnglandSport
-
McIlroy hopes Bay Hill ascent can lead to Augusta joySport
-
Agaba to start for Bulls in ChristchurchSport
Popular Topics
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 21 March 2018Lifestyle
-
Markle’s wedding ring to follow royal tradition of Welsh goldLifestyle
-
Lindsay Lohan mocks criminal past in legal adLifestyle
-
Jerry Springer: My talk show isn’t for people with serious problemsLifestyle
-
Hilary Swank was happy to take career breakLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Sleep a very productive way to spend your time, combats Alzheimer’sLifestyle
-
'The Crown' producers apologise for royal show pay disparityLifestyle
-
'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon to run for New York governorWorld
-
Arise Sir Ringo - Beatles drummer knighted at Buckingham PalaceLifestyle
-
EFF's Malema calls on SA to unite against VAT increasePolitics
-
'Journalists should not be threatened'Politics
-
Maimane breaks silence on Zille’s tweet: I don’t support her viewsPolitics
-
[WATCH] Mabuza addresses Sharpeville commemorationLocal
-
‘There is no Human Rights without ownership of land’Politics
-
DA seeks to remove Makhura, his Cabinet over Life Esidimeni tragedyPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] ANC: Facing charges, can Zuma still split the party?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted. FinallyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How SA investigative journalists helped turn tide against corruptionOpinion
-
[EXPLAINER] What’s behind the rabies outbreak in South AfricaOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Tiger Brands’ 3 major mistakes with listeriosis responseOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
SAP insists it was unaware of Gupta linksBusiness
-
SA commits to establishing free trade area in AfricaAfrica
-
Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbsBusiness
-
Facebook sued by users over data harvestingBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Lackay: Sars under Moyane was fiscal riskBusiness
-
SAP execs aware of questionable contracts with Guptas – reportBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
Armed robbers hit CT malls
On Wednesday morning a group of five armed men robbed a jewellery store at the in Kuilsriver. About three hours later, robbers hit another shopping centre, this time in Belhar.
CAPE TOWN - It's not yet clear if the same group of armed robbers is behind two separate shopping mall robberies that took place within hours of each other.
On Wednesday morning, a group of five armed men robbed a jewellery store at the Zewenwacht Mall in Kuilsriver.
After smashing display cabinets, they fled with their loot of jewellery.
About three hours later, robbers hit another shopping centre, this time in Belhar.
The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, suspects entered the business premises, threatened the complainant and other employees with firearms. Suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza with an undisclosed amount of money and a number of cell phones.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Maimane distances DA from Zille's Esidimeni tweet42 minutes ago
-
[CARTOON] Go Get 'em, Rabada!3 hours ago
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 20 March 2018one day ago
-
Pretoria school principal suspended over mismanagement, nepotism claims49 minutes ago
-
'Journalists should not be threatened'13 hours ago
-
SAP insists it was unaware of Gupta linksone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.