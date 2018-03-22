Popular Topics
Armed robbers hit CT malls

On Wednesday morning a group of five armed men robbed a jewellery store at the in Kuilsriver. About three hours later, robbers hit another shopping centre, this time in Belhar.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It's not yet clear if the same group of armed robbers is behind two separate shopping mall robberies that took place within hours of each other.

On Wednesday morning, a group of five armed men robbed a jewellery store at the Zewenwacht Mall in Kuilsriver.

After smashing display cabinets, they fled with their loot of jewellery.

About three hours later, robbers hit another shopping centre, this time in Belhar.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, suspects entered the business premises, threatened the complainant and other employees with firearms. Suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza with an undisclosed amount of money and a number of cell phones.”

