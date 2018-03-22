Archbishop Makgoba vows to tackle Anglican church sexual abuse cases
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has admitted the church has been “lagging behind” in its care for victims of abuse.
CAPE TOWN - The Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town has vowed to improve the way the church deals with sexual abuse cases.
This comes in light of several cases that have either gone public or reached Makgoba’s office in recent weeks.
Makgoba says four people have come forward over the past few weeks - either publicly, or by speaking to him privately - to report their experiences of sexual abuse.
Makgoba says all the incidents reportedly occurred during the 1970s and 80s in two dioceses.
The Archbishop says in February, before these incidents came to light, the church’s Synod of Bishops discussed the handling of abuse at the hands of clergy and church workers.
He says he has begun “urgent consultations” to strengthen procedures for dealing with sexual abuse cases in the church.
Makgoba says a few years ago he set up a team comprising a psychologist, a lawyer, a priest and the head of an institution involved in a case, to advise him on how to handle these types of complaints.
Last week, he also wrote to bishops across Southern Africa to establish their own advisory teams in their dioceses.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
