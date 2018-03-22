Activist confident Ramaphosa will keep promise on school safety in townships
Daphne Erosi, a Khayelitsha mother and Equal Education activist, joined hundreds of people, including school children, in the city centre.
CAPE TOWN - School safety was just one issue demonstrators raised in a protest in Cape Town on Wednesday to mark Human Rights Day.
They voiced their frustrations over youth violence and gangsterism, which haunt many schools in poor areas.
#HumanRightsDay Scores gathered in Kaizergracht Str. in CT ahead of a march for land, housing & school safety. LI pic.twitter.com/4zT3XI9jPJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2018
About two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on a fitness walk in Khayelitsha, and pupils took the opportunity to directly ask the president to urgently deal with school safety.
Erosi says she has faith that Ramaphosa will keep his promise to prioritise school safety in Cape Town townships.
“Learners are being gang raped and murdered on school premises. To be honest I do have faith because he (President Cyril Ramaphosa) listened to them. I am looking forward positively that he’ll do something.”
She adds it's promising that the president stopped mid-walk to engage with the schoolchildren.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
