Acting Sars boss Kingon looks to clean up revenue service
Acting Sars Commissioner Mark Kingon took over from former Commissioner Tom Moyane after President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week placed him on suspension.
CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed acting South Africa Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon wants to clean up the tax authority.
Kingon took over from former Commissioner Tom Moyane after President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week placed him on suspension.
In a scathing letter, the president blamed Moyane for bringing the revenue service and government into disrepute, adding that he's lost confidence in him to lead the organisation.
Moyane has since threatened to challenge his suspension.
Kingon says that everything he plans to do to improve Sars will be transparent and above board.
“All I want to do is serve, serve both our staff and obviously the people of our country. And that’s what we’re committed to do. There’s many things we need to ensure we do right and let’s be honest, there’s many things we’ve done incorrectly in the service of our clients and need to make sure we do better.”
LISTEN: Kingon want to clean up Sars
