2 women wounded in Lavender Hill shooting

CAPE TOWN - Two women are in a stable condition in hospital after they were wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting in Lavender Hill, Cape Town.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, two women, aged 20 and 41, were standing outside the yard when unknown suspects in a vehicle shot at them. Both victims were wounded and transported to a medical facility for treatment.”

Lavender Hill has seen a spike in gang-related violence over the past few weeks.

Last week, a photo surfaced on social media of primary school children laying on the floor of their classroom, ducking from gangsters' stray bullets.

Shooting in lavender hill mear PG primary now this is what our kids have to go through laying on the floor to duck the bullets eish Posted by Robin Jacobs Gwen on Thursday, 8 March 2018

