WWF: Northern white rhino species ‘was poorly protected’

JOHANNESBURG - A doctor who heads the World Wide Fund for Nature is of the belief that the last white rhino was poorly protected in Kenya.

Sudan, the last of the male white rhino subspecies, died earlier on Tuesday.

Dr Jacques Flamand says although people are tired of hearing about poaching this could have an impact to try and change the wellbeing of rhinos.

“It was the last of the subspecies of white rhino that tragically was lost because they weren’t well protected.”

Sudan’s death is another sad chapter in the story of the northern white rhinos but there is still some hope left for this subspecies. Ol Pejeta Conservancy and @zoodvurkralove are now partnering with IZW Berlin, Avantea Cremona, Embryo Plus and @kwskenya to research into IVF 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ZYoDbTzoEp — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) March 21, 2018