World’s last male northern white rhino ‘was poorly protected’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

World’s last male northern white rhino ‘was poorly protected’

Sudan, the last of the male white rhino subspecies, died on Tuesday.

Sudan, the last of the male white rhino subspecies, died at age 45 in Kenya. Picture: @OlPejeta/Twitter.
Sudan, the last of the male white rhino subspecies, died at age 45 in Kenya. Picture: @OlPejeta/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A doctor who heads the World Wide Fund for Nature is of the belief that the last white rhino was poorly protected in Kenya.

Sudan, the last of the male white rhino subspecies, died earlier on Tuesday.

Dr Jacques Flamand says although people are tired of hearing about poaching this could have an impact to try and change the wellbeing of rhinos.

“It was the last of the subspecies of white rhino that tragically was lost because they weren’t well protected.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA