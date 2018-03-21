Three arrested for possession of explosives

It is believed that the suspects planned to use the explosives for bombing ATM machines.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been arrested in Soweto after they were found in possession of explosives.

Police found 25 sticks of commercial explosives and detonating cords at a house in Braamfischerville, Soweto on Tuesday after receiving a tip off.

JMPD's Wayne Minaar: "The three suspects are currently in detention at the Dobsonville Police Station."