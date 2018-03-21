Thousands expected to mark Sharpeville Massacre anniversary

On this day in 1960, at least 69 people were killed and over 100 injured when apartheid police opened fire on unarmed protesters who were demonstrating against pass laws.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people are expected to gather in Sharpeville on Wednesday morning to mark the anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre.

On this day in 1960, at least 69 people were killed and over 100 injured when apartheid police opened fire on unarmed protesters who were demonstrating against pass laws.

The day has since been used to mark Human Rights Day.

Deputy President David Mabuza will address Wednesday’s event under the theme: “The Year of Nelson Mandela: Promoting and Deepening a Human Rights Culture Across Society.”