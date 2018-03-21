Theresa May’s party ‘was approached’ by Cambridge Analytica
The approach pre-dated May’s time as leader and was made when former Prime Minister David Cameron was running the party.
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party was approached by Cambridge Analytica, but did not take the proposal forward, a spokesman for May said on Wednesday as a storm over the political consultancy’s use of Facebook data grew.
“An approach was made, and the party decided not to take that forward,” May’s political spokesman said.
“The Conservative Party has never employed Cambridge Analytica, or its parent company, nor used their services,” a Conservative Party spokesman said when asked for further details.
The suspended chief executive of Cambridge Analytica said in a secretly recorded video broadcast on Tuesday that his UK-based political consultancy’s online campaign played a decisive role in US President Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory.
