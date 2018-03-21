‘There is no Human Rights without ownership of land’
EFF leader Julius Malema says the party’s call for land ownership is not reverse racism but a call for dignity.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says there is no Human Rights without the ownership of land.
Speaking at the EFF’s Human Rights commemoration day in Mpumalanga on Wednesday afternoon, Malema says the ownership of land would mean black people will no longer work as domestic workers.
Malema says the party’s call for land ownership is not reverse racism but a call for dignity.
“There’s no Human Rights in a shack, without justice or dignity. Our land in our dignity.”
We are Led! #EFFHumanRightsDayRally pic.twitter.com/xVJO5q7tbT— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 21, 2018
Fighters in Sedibeng paying their respects to the 69 fallen heroes and heroines of the Pass Boycotts of Sharpeville, 21 March 1960. Massacred by the white minority racist apartheid regime. #Izwelethu pic.twitter.com/oc7biUmi0V— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 21, 2018
We are led! #EFFHumanRightsDayRally pic.twitter.com/vNQp3bsZb3— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 21, 2018
Mpumalanga Stadium, Ermelo #EFFHumanRightsDayRally pic.twitter.com/7lZVAhpAmi— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 21, 2018
