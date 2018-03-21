Striking Zim doctors turn down govt's ‘final’ offer
The government says it’s made its final offer to the doctors and that those striking won’t be paid.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s doctors have been on strike for three weeks now, and there appears to be no end in sight for the industrial action that has crippled major public hospitals.
Health secretary Gerald Gwinji says doctors who’ve been absent from work for more than 14 days will not receive their salaries and allowances.
This will affect most of the country’s junior doctors, who have been on strike now for three weeks.
Doctors want their on-call allowances and working conditions improved.
In a statement, they say if they return to work it’ll be to watch patients suffer and die; the doctors say they don’t have drugs and equipment to do their jobs.
The strike is the first one that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has had to deal with since he assumed power in November.
