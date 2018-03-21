Popular Topics
Step up or ship out, angry Mitchells Plain residents tell police

The Mitchells Plain Impact Association’s Joanie Fredericks says the police are not taking the cases seriously.

Dozens of disgruntled Mitchells Plain residents making their way to the police station during demonstrations for better police services in the area. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Dozens of disgruntled Mitchells Plain residents making their way to the police station during demonstrations for better police services in the area. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Impact Association has taken to the streets of Cape Town demanding better police services.

Among the protesters were victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Dozens of residents, mainly women and children, marched from Tafelsig to Mitchells Plain Police Station with placards and posters demanding better services at the station.

Their concerns include policemen not responding to calls of domestic violence and not protecting the community.

The Mitchells Plain Impact Association’s Joanie Fredericks says the police are not taking the cases seriously, adding that citizens have the right to be protected.

“The police ignore domestic violence situations and when they do come they treat the victims as if they’re stupid.”

The organisation handed over a memorandum of grievances to the station commander, demanding an urgent meeting.

Resident Latiefa Jabari says they’ve had enough and the police should either step up or ship out.

“Whenever we call them for assistance in the area they only arrive after five hours or not at all.”

The Mitchells Plain community police cluster and the station commanders signed the memorandum and will meet to discuss the way forward.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

