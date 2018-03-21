Scores gather in CT for land, housing, school safety march
Demonstrators say that 24 years into democracy, they are still fighting for their rights.
CAPE TOWN - Scores of people have gathered ahead of a march for land, housing and school safety.
Equal Education, the Social Justice Coalition and Reclaim the City, among other civil society groups are part of the demonstration.
Demonstrators on Wednesday say that 24 years into democracy, they are still fighting for their rights.
Hundreds of marchers are brandishing placards and posters reading "land for living" and "children need safe homes."
#HumanRightsDay Crowd marching to the City council building where a memorandum of demands will be handed over. LI pic.twitter.com/Go29Oo33XL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2018
#HumanRightsDay Equal Education activists say schools are unsafe, as gangs continue to run rampant. LI pic.twitter.com/hxp0ymi5Rb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2018
##HumanRightsDay The elderly say their dying wish is to return to District Six. LI pic.twitter.com/Njk9eJMWpz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2018
The Social Justice Coalition’s Axolile Notywala says that representatives from the City of Cape Town and provincial government will receive a memorandum of demands.
"People are saying that they've waited for years for government to provide and now its enough and that's why people are taking it upon themselves to go and occupy land because soe fo the people in backyards can't afford the rent."
Equal Education activists say that too many schools are unsafe as gangs continue to run rampant.
