Sars to focus on tax collection in wake of Moyane suspension
Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela says with just 11 days until the end of the financial year, their focus is on revenue collection.
PRETORIA – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says that the suspension of Commissioner Tom Moyane and the appointment of an acting tax boss marks a new chapter for the revenue service and they want to get on with tax collection.
President Cyril Ramaphosa relieved Moyane of his duties on Monday and has referred his matter to a disciplinary hearing while Mark Kingon acts in the position.
Ramaphosa cited Moyane's handling of the Jonas Makwakwa scandal as well as VAT repayments to Gupta-linked companies as some of the reasons for Moyane's suspension.
“For us, today marks a beginning of a new chapter and we want to just move on.”
Former spokesperson Adrian Lackay says that management needs a shakeup.
“Look at the current exco, unfortunately when you look at the candidates there now, very few of them have actual tax experience, in an institution as complex and as dynamic as Sars.”
It’s still unclear if Moyane will challenge his suspension in court.
