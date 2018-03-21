SAP execs aware of questionable contracts with Guptas – report

The SABC has obtained SAP internal correspondence and documents which reveals company bosses were warned of possible Gupta involvement in South African deals prior to the deals being signed off.

PRETORIA - It has emerged that executives at German software giant SAP were reportedly aware of questionable contracts between itself, South Africa’s state-owned companies and Gupta-linked entities.

The German company released the findings of their own investigation earlier this month, which found there was no direct contact between itself and companies linked to the Guptas or former President Jacob Zuma.

SAP’s internal investigation has found misconduct on the part of its South Africa executives, most of whom have since resigned from the company.

But the SABC has obtained documents which show that SAP’s global compliance team signed off on commission deals with companies which acted as intermediaries between itself and parastatals such as Transnet.

It's alleged that the head of global compliance was made aware that they could not rule out the possibility that the Gupta family was playing a role in the background.

The revelations suggest the firm’s head office has made scapegoats of the South African executives in order to clear the company of wrong-doing.

SAP insists that its global compliance team was unaware of the links at the time the deals were signed.