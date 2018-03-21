Popular Topics
Sanef condemns Malema’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks about eNCA

EFF leader Julius Malema has accused eNCA of advocating an ‘anti-black agenda’ and supporting white supremacy.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has released a statement noting with concern inflammatory remarks made by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on social media about eNCA and its journalists.

Malema has accused eNCA of advocating an “anti-black agenda” and supporting white supremacy.

Sanef says it recognises and supports Malema’s right to criticise media houses and to engage editors in robust debates about how news is covered.

“This right does not extend to making spurious and inflammatory remarks that could endanger journalists.”

In her editor’s note, eNCA editor-in-chief Mapi Mhlangu confirmed that journalists working for the channel have received threats because of Malema’s tweets.

Mhlangu confirmed to Sanef that members of her team have been at the receiving end of abuse and threats following Malema’s remarks.

“This is regrettable and must be condemned. When the EFF threatened journalists from ANN7 to stay away from its press conferences, Sanef met the leadership of the party and conveyed our concern about these tactics.

“We implored the EFF to voice its concerns with media houses through the appropriate channels and not to target journalists. We again reiterate this call.”

Complaints about eNCA’s editorial coverage should be lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa or the Press Council, in the case of online content.

