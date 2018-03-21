SAHRC reminds ANC of post-1994 Human Rights violations

JB Sibanyoni from SAHRC says it’s no longer acceptable for the government to make excuses about not building proper infrastructure at schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has reminded the African National Congress (ANC) government of the Human Rights violations that have happened at its hands since 1994, saying accountability needs to be a priority.

Commissioner JB Sibanyoni spoke at a Human Rights Day event in Sharpeville on Wednesday afternoon.

He spoke of tragedies, including Life Esidimeni and children who drowned inside pit toilets.

Sibanyoni says it’s no longer acceptable for the government to make excuses about not building proper infrastructure at schools, allowing incidents where young children drown inside pit toilets.

“It has reminded us of how important it is to care for the vulnerable in our society. Our children, in whom our future is vested, continue to face numerous gross Human Rights violation.”

#Sharpeville the marquee is packed at the George Thabe cricket pitch. MR pic.twitter.com/9rce7QMHWy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2018

Five-year-old grade R pupil Lumka Mketwa drowned in a pit latrine at her Eastern Cape school last week, but she was not the first.

Four years ago, Michael Komape, also five years old at the time, met the same fate.

Sibiya says such incidents, including the Life Esidimeni tragedy in which 144 mentally ill people died, are a shame.

Deputy President David Mabuza has also spoken, and he agrees.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)