Reclaim the City's march in honour of slain activist Dolophini
Popular Cape Town activist Zamuxolo Dolophini was stabbed to death outside the Helen Bowden Nurses Home in Greenpoint on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Reclaim the City says it’s launched its own investigation into the murder of one of its activists.
Popular Cape Town activist Zamuxolo Dolophini, known as Rasta, was stabbed to death outside the Helen Bowden Nurses Home in Greenpoint on Sunday night.
Reclaim the City members who’ve been occupying the property since March 2017 have renamed it Ahmed Kathrada House.
Today we also remember Comrade Rasta. Taken from us too quickly. Rest in Power Rasta. pic.twitter.com/RPAvJeeYHK— Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) March 21, 2018
The group’s Bevil Lucas was one of the hundreds of demonstrators who took to the streets of Cape Town earlier on Wednesday in a mass protest for housing, land and school safety, among a list of grievances.
Lucas says the march is in honour of Dolophini, who was at the forefront of the fight for land restitution.
“The details are still very sketchy. There’s a police investigation. It’s extremely tragic for us to have lost such a committed comrade in a way that he as murdered.”
105 years since 1913 land act. We still struggling for access to land and affordable housing! End spatial apartheid in Cape Town #landforliving #hunanrightsday pic.twitter.com/gesBDSzS1V— Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) March 21, 2018
We are here from Woodstock, from Sea Point, from Wolwerivier, from across the inner city! #wherepeoplelivematters #LandForLiving #humanrightsday #notorelocationcamps pic.twitter.com/sWMeaxkVP6— Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) March 21, 2018
