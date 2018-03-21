Reclaim the City's march in honour of slain activist Dolophini

Popular Cape Town activist Zamuxolo Dolophini was stabbed to death outside the Helen Bowden Nurses Home in Greenpoint on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Reclaim the City says it’s launched its own investigation into the murder of one of its activists.

Popular Cape Town activist Zamuxolo Dolophini, known as Rasta, was stabbed to death outside the Helen Bowden Nurses Home in Greenpoint on Sunday night.

Reclaim the City members who’ve been occupying the property since March 2017 have renamed it Ahmed Kathrada House.

The group’s Bevil Lucas was one of the hundreds of demonstrators who took to the streets of Cape Town earlier on Wednesday in a mass protest for housing, land and school safety, among a list of grievances.

Lucas says the march is in honour of Dolophini, who was at the forefront of the fight for land restitution.

“The details are still very sketchy. There’s a police investigation. It’s extremely tragic for us to have lost such a committed comrade in a way that he as murdered.”