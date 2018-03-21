Popular Topics
‘Racial attacks show SA not entirely free’

Deputy President David Mabuza says it’s disappointing that racism still exists in South Africa even after so many years.

A screengrab of Deputy President David Mabuza addressing the Human Rights Day commemoration in Sharpeville on 21 March 2018.
A screengrab of Deputy President David Mabuza addressing the Human Rights Day commemoration in Sharpeville on 21 March 2018.
Ray White one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says racial attacks among the people of South Africa show that the lives of those who were killed during apartheid were lost for nothing.

Mabuza was speaking in Sharpeville at a Human Rights Day event.

The event was to commemorate the 69 people who were killed in 1960 by the apartheid police, who opened fire during a peaceful march against pass laws.

Mabuza says it’s disappointing that racism still exists in South Africa even after so many years.

The deputy president says cases and incidents of racism show that South Africa is not yet entirely free.

Mabuza was referring to cases such as that of former real estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria.

