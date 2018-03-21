‘Racial attacks show SA not entirely free’
Deputy President David Mabuza says it’s disappointing that racism still exists in South Africa even after so many years.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says racial attacks among the people of South Africa show that the lives of those who were killed during apartheid were lost for nothing.
Mabuza was speaking in Sharpeville at a Human Rights Day event.
The event was to commemorate the 69 people who were killed in 1960 by the apartheid police, who opened fire during a peaceful march against pass laws.
Mabuza says it’s disappointing that racism still exists in South Africa even after so many years.
The deputy president says cases and incidents of racism show that South Africa is not yet entirely free.
Mabuza was referring to cases such as that of former real estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria.
Popular in Politics
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
‘There is no Human Rights without ownership of land’
-
SAHRC reminds ANC of post-1994 Human Rights violations
-
DA: We won't give in to EFF demands over Athol Trollip
-
Mabuza grilled on land, Manana assault, political killings in first Parly Q&A
-
De Lille: My name needs to be cleared in public
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.