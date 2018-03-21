Protesting learners from CT townships call for right to safe schools

The youth has appealed to the government to implement adequate safety measures at learning facilities in communities where crime is high.

CAPE TOWN - Some schoolchildren from townships, including Khayelitsha, Langa and Gugulethu say they’re using this Human Rights Day to fight for their right to safe schools.

Scores of high school learners joined a march in Cape Town earlier on Wednesday demonstrating for land, housing and school safety.

Several civil society groups, including Equal Education, the Social Justice Coalition and Reclaim the City, were part of the demonstration.

A teenager at a Langa high school says learners don’t feel safe at school as gangs continue to run rampant in the area.

She says often the violence, usually over drug turf, spills over into schools as many gang members are learners at the school.

“When gangsters fight they sometimes end up on the school’s premises as security is not tight. We’re here to urge the government to support us.”

Khayelitsha resident Daphne Erosi, who is a concerned parent as well as an Equal Education activist, says gangs must be kept off school grounds.

“I’m scared for lives of the young learners... because it takes a village to raise a child.”