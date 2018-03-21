Protesting learners from CT townships call for right to safe schools

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Protesting learners from CT townships call for right to safe schools

The youth has appealed to the government to implement adequate safety measures at learning facilities in communities where crime is high.

FILE: Pupils getting ready for the safe schools march in Cape Town. Picture: @equal_education/Twitter.
FILE: Pupils getting ready for the safe schools march in Cape Town. Picture: @equal_education/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Some schoolchildren from townships, including Khayelitsha, Langa and Gugulethu say they’re using this Human Rights Day to fight for their right to safe schools.

Scores of high school learners joined a march in Cape Town earlier on Wednesday demonstrating for land, housing and school safety.

Several civil society groups, including Equal Education, the Social Justice Coalition and Reclaim the City, were part of the demonstration.

A teenager at a Langa high school says learners don’t feel safe at school as gangs continue to run rampant in the area.

She says often the violence, usually over drug turf, spills over into schools as many gang members are learners at the school.

The youth has appealed to the government to implement adequate safety measures at learning facilities in communities where crime is high.

“When gangsters fight they sometimes end up on the school’s premises as security is not tight. We’re here to urge the government to support us.”

Khayelitsha resident Daphne Erosi, who is a concerned parent as well as an Equal Education activist, says gangs must be kept off school grounds.

“I’m scared for lives of the young learners... because it takes a village to raise a child.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA