Parly committee set for roadshow to get views on land reform

CAPE TOWN – Parliament is turning to South Africans for their views on how best to deal with land reform.

The constitutional review committee will ask whether Section 25 of the Constitution is an impediment to land reform.

The group is looking at amending the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

It's heading on a road show from May to gauge ordinary South Africans' views on the issue.

The committee's co-chair Vincent Smith said: “We are not going there with a predetermined outcome. We going with a very open mind. Those that argue that it needs to change need to justify why and those that argue that it’s not an impediment would have to justify why. And all we will do is be the messenger to carry the message back to Parliament.”