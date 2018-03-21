Nzimande: Rot within Prasa runs deep
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that he is overwhelmed by deep routed problems at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, which spills over to other services like Metrorail.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has told Eyewitness News that the vandalism of Metrorail trains and the violence recently seen will not end unless the "rot at Prasa" is not dealt with first.
In the last few weeks, incidents of train hijackings have been reported leading to operations in the Mamelodi corridor being suspended.
Officials say that 10 train drivers were assaulted in a period of a week, including a female driver who was stripped naked before she was assaulted.
Two million passengers make use of Metrorail trains daily, making it one the largest public transport in the country.
"Let me frank with you. The rot runs deeper in Prasa."
"Because you cannot be able to turn around the running of trains if the entire organisation is unstable."
Prasa is currently being run by an interim board after the previous one was plagued by issues of maladministration for years.
Allegations of state capture are also being investigated at the parastatal.
Nzimande says that he will be working with Police Minister Bheki Cele to step up intelligence and identify those responsible for vandalizing Metrorail trains and stripping infrastructure.
