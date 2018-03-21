Nzimande: Rot within Prasa runs deep

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Nzimande: Rot within Prasa runs deep

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that he is overwhelmed by deep routed problems at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, which spills over to other services like Metrorail.

FILE: Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: CapeTalk
FILE: Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: CapeTalk
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has told Eyewitness News that the vandalism of Metrorail trains and the violence recently seen will not end unless the "rot at Prasa" is not dealt with first.

In the last few weeks, incidents of train hijackings have been reported leading to operations in the Mamelodi corridor being suspended.

Officials say that 10 train drivers were assaulted in a period of a week, including a female driver who was stripped naked before she was assaulted.

Two million passengers make use of Metrorail trains daily, making it one the largest public transport in the country.

"Let me frank with you. The rot runs deeper in Prasa."

Nzimande says that he is overwhelmed by deep routed problems at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, which spills over to other services like Metrorail.

"Because you cannot be able to turn around the running of trains if the entire organisation is unstable."

Prasa is currently being run by an interim board after the previous one was plagued by issues of maladministration for years.

Allegations of state capture are also being investigated at the parastatal.

Nzimande says that he will be working with Police Minister Bheki Cele to step up intelligence and identify those responsible for vandalizing Metrorail trains and stripping infrastructure.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA