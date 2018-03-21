Nzimande: E-tolls saga can no longer be dragged out

Blade Nzimande says the collapse of E-tolls has had a negative impact on everyone, including roads agency South African National Roads Agency.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has told Eyewitness News that the controversial E-tolls saga can no longer be dragged out and that his department is looking at options on how the chapter can be closed once and for all.

The E-tolls project has proved to be disastrous for the government after being rejected by the majority of motorists, citing a lack of consultation and affordability.

“That’s something that I’m going to have to be urgently briefed about and then we are able to engage around that and see what it is that can be done.”

Nzimande says that the collapse of E-tolls has had a negative impact on everyone, including roads agency South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

“You cannot have something that is just perpetually a problem, something of this nature that also affects an important part of our roads system.”

Nzimande says that even President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed the need to find a lasting solution.

Last month, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said it was "loud and clear" that the system had never worked and that he would be meeting with Ramaphosa to discuss alternative funding models.

Sanral's 2017 annual report shows that only 29% of motorists complied with E-tolls.