Nzimande: E-tolls saga can no longer be dragged out
Blade Nzimande says the collapse of E-tolls has had a negative impact on everyone, including roads agency South African National Roads Agency.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has told Eyewitness News that the controversial E-tolls saga can no longer be dragged out and that his department is looking at options on how the chapter can be closed once and for all.
The E-tolls project has proved to be disastrous for the government after being rejected by the majority of motorists, citing a lack of consultation and affordability.
“That’s something that I’m going to have to be urgently briefed about and then we are able to engage around that and see what it is that can be done.”
Nzimande says that the collapse of E-tolls has had a negative impact on everyone, including roads agency South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
“You cannot have something that is just perpetually a problem, something of this nature that also affects an important part of our roads system.”
Nzimande says that even President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed the need to find a lasting solution.
Last month, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said it was "loud and clear" that the system had never worked and that he would be meeting with Ramaphosa to discuss alternative funding models.
Sanral's 2017 annual report shows that only 29% of motorists complied with E-tolls.
Popular in Local
-
Mabuza grilled on land, Manana assault, political killings in first Parly Q&A
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 20 March 2018
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
Nzimande: Rot within Prasa runs deep
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.