NW Nehawu: Remember workers’ rights this #HumanRightsDay

On Tuesday, the union marched in Mahikeng to deliver a memorandum of demands to the government, calling for better salaries and improved working conditions.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the North West says the rights of workers are being trampled on daily through corrupt decisions made by leaders of government.

On Tuesday, the union marched to Garona Building in Mahikeng to deliver a memorandum of demands to government, calling for better salaries and improved working conditions.

The event was a culmination of weeks of protest in various departments which have resulted in a disruption of services.

Provincial secretary Patrick Makhafane said: “It’s human rights month and we think that the shenanigans that are happening both in the workplace, where our members are working and in government, where our people have hope, are not a good representation of what humans in society are expecting.”

Makhafane says workers feel exploited after their plight for better salaries and to be given the necessary working tools has gone unaddressed while monies have been squandered from the public purse through irregular payments to companies even before they render the services they promise.

He says there is only one way to correct the problem.

“Do away with corruption. Do away with exploitation. Do away with the privatisation of services in the public sector and outsourcing. Do away with all the companies that are milking money out of government and get a clean government for us.”

The provincial secretary says politicians can’t ignore public servants as they are the machinery which helps deliver the services they promise citizens.

“Be an outspoken anti-worker that is leading the government and you will see what Cosatu will do to you. You will see what other trade unions will do to you.”

Speaking at the march, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe said the province needs new leadership that will address the workers’ agenda.

GO-SLOW IN HEALTH AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENTS

Ordinary members of the public are made to bear the brunt of the tensions between government and disgruntled employees who have embarked on a go-slow.

Services in the North West department of social development have been disrupted for nearly 13 weeks after workers complained the building in which they are expected to work was not compliant with the occupational health and safety requirements.

Makhafane likened the building to a pigsty.

“The main issue in social development is the terrible state of buildings where workers are supposed to work. The Labour Department agrees that there is a problem with this building. Instead of addressing this, they (the employer) think they that can just march on carrying on with this arrogance.”

He says workers can’t continue to be subjected to such conditions. He adds that both MEC Hoffman Galeng and his head of department have failed to hold up the end of their deal after workers tried to reason with them.

In the Health Department officials at the provincial office and medical stores have staged a sit-in for just over three weeks.

Health facilities across the province have already begun experiencing a shortage of medicines as supplies are not received or dispatched from the medical stores.

Workers affiliated to Nehawu say they want the department to pay their performance and development management system (PMDS) bonuses and increase wages for workers at lowest salary levels.

Officials began their protest around the same time the head of department, Dr Thabo Lekalakala, admitted to going on a Gupta-sponsored trip to India a week after authorising a multimillion-rand payment to Mediosa during a marathon grilling session by the portfolio committee on health and social development.

Lekalakala has been placed on special leave after the committee, with the support of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, recommended that Lekalakala is suspended as investigations into the allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against him.

LISTEN: Aaron Motsoaledi: Lekalakala must face charges

While Nehawu is the driving force behind these protests, the union says their intention is not to collapse government, but they feel after many years of trying to get an audience with the provincial leadership this is one way of getting their attention.

The union’s provincial secretary says there seems to be an attitude against Nehawu and the matters it raises.

“Don’t look at them as Nehawu members, look at them as workers and the issues that [they] raise, there is a commitment to address them. There must be a way of monitoring the actual implementation, that we see that there is progress.”

Makhafane adds: “It is not our intention to collapse government, no. We are government as public servants, but resolve what we are raising. Depending on the attitude to really commit to resolving the issues, then we will unlock the situation that is currently existing.”

The union has given the North West government two weeks from Tuesday to act on its list of demands in the memorandum which was received by Education MEC Sello Lehari on behalf of the premier.