NW EFF wants secret ballot for Mahumapelo no confidence motion

The EFF’s Papi says while Nehawu has taken to the streets to the streets to call for Mahumapelo’s removal, the EFF is doing that from inside the legislature.

FILE: Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

MAHIKENG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has come out in support of calls by National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

The union marched in Mahikeng on Tuesday to deliver a memorandum, calling for an end to government corruption, which they say the premier has failed to address.

The EFF’s Papiki Babuile says that while Nehawu has taken to the streets to the streets to call for Mahumapelo’s removal, the EFF is doing that from inside the legislature.

The party says that the Speaker has confirmed 17 April as the date to debate the motion of no confidence in the premier but hasn’t responded to their request for a secret ballot.

He says the EFF is ready to head to court to get the secret vote.

