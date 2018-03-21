NPA ‘to prioritise’ 45 cases in Life Esidimeni tragedy
Earlier this week, former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke severely criticised those involved in the tragedy.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will prioritise the 45 cases into the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
The police handed the case to the NPA on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke severely criticised those involved in the tragedy, saying there had been little regard for those who starved to death.
The police’s brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “The purpose of the inquest is to determine the circumstances and cause of death. So far, we’ve completed 45.”
He says the investigation is a top priority.
“There’s a team of detectives working on this investigation and it’s being overseen by a major general. There’s a lot of time and effort being put into this investigation to try and bring finality and closure for the families that have been affected.”
Naidoo says it is a difficult investigation.
“The other 99 are extremely complex. If you look at the time that they passed on, some of them have been buried for a while.”
WATCH: Moseneke orders Gauteng government to pay for Life Esidimeni tragedy
Popular in Local
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 20 March 2018
-
Sanef condemns Malema’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks about eNCA
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
Rights activist to lay complaint against Zille over Esidimeni tweet
-
SA among 40 countries to sign Kigali declaration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.