NPA ‘to prioritise’ 45 cases in Life Esidimeni tragedy

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will prioritise the 45 cases into the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The police handed the case to the NPA on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke severely criticised those involved in the tragedy, saying there had been little regard for those who starved to death.

The police’s brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “The purpose of the inquest is to determine the circumstances and cause of death. So far, we’ve completed 45.”

He says the investigation is a top priority.

“There’s a team of detectives working on this investigation and it’s being overseen by a major general. There’s a lot of time and effort being put into this investigation to try and bring finality and closure for the families that have been affected.”

Naidoo says it is a difficult investigation.

“The other 99 are extremely complex. If you look at the time that they passed on, some of them have been buried for a while.”

