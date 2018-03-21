Nelson Mandela Foundation: More needs to be done to address inequality

The foundation's CEO Sello Hatang was speaking on Talk Radio 702's 'Midday Report' with Ray White on Human Rights Day.

JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says more needs to be done to address inequality and to provide proper services in the country.

“I’m disheartened sometimes at how until the elite declare it a crisis people don’t see it as such, these are the things that we need to be addressing.”

Hatang was speaking on Talk Radio 702's Midday Report with Ray White on Human Rights Day.