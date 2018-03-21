Mkhize: Many municipalities battling to use funds for infrastructure
Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says only 7% of municipalities are classified as well-functioning.
CAPE TOWN - A number of municipalities in South Africa are dysfunctional.
Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says only 7% of municipalities are classified as well-functioning.
"There are still many municipalities that are struggling to use the funds allocated to them to build or maintain infrastructure. Others are battling with the financial management as well as good governance and administration."
Mkhize revealed in Parliament on Tuesday what government intends to do to change this.
He says a number of interventions are to be undertaken to support distressed and dysfunctional municipalities that are unable to deliver basic services.
There are 27 district municipalities and a total of 55 municipalities in distress.
