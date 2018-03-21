Michael Komape’s father wants to build library in honour of late son

Michael Komape died after drowning in a pit toilet at school.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of Michael Komape, who died after drowning in a pit toilet, has taken on various projects to keep children safe.

James Komape has made a collection of several books and now is looking forward to building a library in honour of his late son, who died two years ago in the school premises at the age of five.

His daughter, Lydia, says her father is determined to try and fix the poor conditions schools in Limpopo.

“We have books, we’re just missing a building so children can have access to the books.”