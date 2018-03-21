Mantashe: Mining Charter to be finalised as soon as possible
Minister Gwede Mantashe indicated on Tuesday that the charter will be finalized in less than three months after two teams were established to discuss possible changes to the document report back.
JOHANNESBURG - As discussions are set to begin amongst social partners in the Mining Charter, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the new document must address growth and transformation for the industry while enabling it to be globally competitive.
The Chamber of Mines went to court seeking to prevent the implementation of the current charter, which seeks to increase the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30%.
But President Cyril Ramaphosa managed to convince the industry body to suspend its court action to allow for further consultations with the new Mineral Resources Minister.
Mantashe says his department wants to finalise the charter as soon as possible.
“Our emphasis is on transformation in the mining industry that benefits everybody - producers, big and small, workers, communities and the economy in the country.”
