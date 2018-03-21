Mantashe: Mineral Resources Dept won't be held to ransom by anyone

The minister was speaking after Amcu failed to pitch at the meeting between the Mineral Resources Department and other social partners at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says no player in the mining industry will be allowed to hold the department to ransom.

The Minister was speaking after the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) failed to pitch at the meeting between the Mineral Resources Department and other social partners at the weekend.

Mantashe announced on Tuesday that the two teams comprising of representatives from his department, labour and business will discuss the Mining Charter and possible amendments to it and report back in three weeks.

Mantashe says Amcu was invited to attend the meeting at the weekend but failed to pitch.

“Process will not be held ransom by any player in the industry. If you don’t come, we’ll continue.”

Chamber of Mines spokesperson Tebello Chabana says the industry body is seeking a practical and workable outcome that all parties to the charter can accept and defend.

“So far so good, it’s really the beginning of the process. I think we’ve got to give it a chance.”

Despite fierce opposition to the current version of the Mining Charter, Mantashe insists that the current document must be the basis of discussions, saying that alterations will be made if needs be.