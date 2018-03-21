Mantashe: Mineral Resources Dept won't be held to ransom by anyone
The minister was speaking after Amcu failed to pitch at the meeting between the Mineral Resources Department and other social partners at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says no player in the mining industry will be allowed to hold the department to ransom.
The Minister was speaking after the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) failed to pitch at the meeting between the Mineral Resources Department and other social partners at the weekend.
Mantashe announced on Tuesday that the two teams comprising of representatives from his department, labour and business will discuss the Mining Charter and possible amendments to it and report back in three weeks.
Mantashe says Amcu was invited to attend the meeting at the weekend but failed to pitch.
“Process will not be held ransom by any player in the industry. If you don’t come, we’ll continue.”
Chamber of Mines spokesperson Tebello Chabana says the industry body is seeking a practical and workable outcome that all parties to the charter can accept and defend.
“So far so good, it’s really the beginning of the process. I think we’ve got to give it a chance.”
Despite fierce opposition to the current version of the Mining Charter, Mantashe insists that the current document must be the basis of discussions, saying that alterations will be made if needs be.
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: E-tolls saga can no longer be dragged out
-
Mabuza grilled on land, Manana assault, political killings in first Parly Q&A
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 20 March 2018
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.