JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party respects and defends media freedom and has called on members to do the same.

This comes after EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu had a scuffle with Network24 journalist Andrian De Kock near Parliament on Tuesday.

Shivambu has apologised for the incident after he was caught on camera putting his hand around De Kock's neck.

Addressing EFF members during the party's Human Rights Day commemoration in Ermelo in Mpumalanga, Malema says journalists should not be threatened.

“We must never fear pictures in the media or what the media reports because we know what we stand for; we stand for the truth. No journalist should feel threatened by the EFF.”

Malema has, however, warned that they will confront journalists who spread false news.

“Let’s tell journalists; why do you tweet or speak nonsense? We shall confront you because media freedom should not suppress a contestation of ideas.”

