Go

Mabuza to address commemoration of Sharpeville massacre

At least 69 people were killed and hundreds more injured when the apartheid police opened fire on an unarmed group protesting against pass laws.

Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday 21 March 2018 at the Sharpeville Massacre commemoration. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN
Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday 21 March 2018 at the Sharpeville Massacre commemoration. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN
45 minutes ago

SHARPEVILLE - Hundreds of people have gathered at the George Thabe Cricket Stadium in Sharpeville where Deputy President David Mabuza will deliver the keynote address in commemoration of Human Rights Day.

At least 69 people were killed and hundreds more injured when the apartheid police opened fire on an unarmed group protesting against pass laws.

Mabuza is joined by acting Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize, among other dignitaries.

The programme began with the singing of the national anthem and prayers from leaders of various faith-based organisations.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, wreaths were laid at the graves of some of those who were killed on this day 58 years ago.

Some community members gathered are dressed in African National Congress regalia, while some are wearing the Pan Africanist Congress logo.

