Mabuza lays wreath at memorial site for Sharpeville massacre victims

Hundreds of people gathered at the George Thabe Cricket Stadium on Wednesday where Deputy President David Mabuza delivered the keynote address.

On 21 March Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the national Human Rights Day commemoration in remembrance of 69 people who were killed by apartheid security forces during the anti-pass law protest in Sharpeville, Vereeniging, Johannesburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
On 21 March Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the national Human Rights Day commemoration in remembrance of 69 people who were killed by apartheid security forces during the anti-pass law protest in Sharpeville, Vereeniging, Johannesburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has laid a wreath at the memorial site to honour those who were killed in the Sharpeville massacre by apartheid police.

Hundreds of people gathered at the George Thabe Cricket Stadium on Wednesday where Mabuza delivered the keynote address.

Mabuza says South Africans have a responsibility to protect children, saying former leaders would be devastated when hearing about what happens to them in the country.

He was referring to pupils dying after falling in pit toilets in schools.

“Such a tragedy exposes our neglect of children and abuse of Human Rights that Tambo and Mukaba fought for.”

WATCH: Mabuza addresses Sharpeville commemoration

Meanwhile, Mabuza says generations to come should be reminded of the struggle to free millions of South Africans from the apartheid rule.

He says the anti-apartheid movement was about achieving equality.

“At the heart of all these campaigns against the indignity of passes was a struggle for equality and citizenship.”

