Mabuza lays wreath at memorial site for Sharpeville massacre victims
Hundreds of people gathered at the George Thabe Cricket Stadium on Wednesday where Deputy President David Mabuza delivered the keynote address.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has laid a wreath at the memorial site to honour those who were killed in the Sharpeville massacre by apartheid police.
Hundreds of people gathered at the George Thabe Cricket Stadium on Wednesday where Mabuza delivered the keynote address.
Mabuza says South Africans have a responsibility to protect children, saying former leaders would be devastated when hearing about what happens to them in the country.
He was referring to pupils dying after falling in pit toilets in schools.
“Such a tragedy exposes our neglect of children and abuse of Human Rights that Tambo and Mukaba fought for.”
WATCH: Mabuza addresses Sharpeville commemoration
Meanwhile, Mabuza says generations to come should be reminded of the struggle to free millions of South Africans from the apartheid rule.
He says the anti-apartheid movement was about achieving equality.
“At the heart of all these campaigns against the indignity of passes was a struggle for equality and citizenship.”
