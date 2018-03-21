Mabuza grilled on land, Manana assault, political killings in first Parly Q&A

Deputy President David Mabuza’s question & answer session came exactly a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa had to deal with similar questions from lawmakers.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza faced-off with Members of Parliament (MPs) for the first time in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Parliamentarians used the occasion to put him on the spot on a range of issues from tax evasion to land expropriation and the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank.

His question & answer session came exactly a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa had to deal with similar questions from lawmakers.

Mabuza, for the first time, added his voice to the ongoing land debate.

Mabuza told MPs that land can unveil new opportunities, especially for the landless majority.

“By debating the land question, we are saying as South Africans lets go back and till the land.”

The deputy president was not only quizzed about government policy, he also had to defend African National Congress MP Mduduzi Manana, who was convicted of assaulting a woman last year.

“We believe that people can be corrected. We don’t have a dustbin where we throw people. We correct people, we move with them.”

Mabuza also had to defend himself when asked about political assassinations in Mpumalanga during his tenure as premier of the province.

He encouraged MPs or those who have evidence on the killings to take it to law enforcement agencies.

WATCH: Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in Parliament