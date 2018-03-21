[LISTEN] Sleep a very productive way to spend your time, combats Alzheimer’s

JOHANNESBURG - FAB Quotient's Joni Peddie says sleep is the single most effective thing that one can do to reset the brain and body every day.

Peddie that a lack of sleep affects one’s productivity and safety, as drowsy driving has caused many accidents.

He adds that insufficient sleep affects one’s immune system, doubles the risk of getting breast cancer and it is the key lifestyle factor determining whether or not one will develop Alzheimer’s.

