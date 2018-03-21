[LISTEN] Lackay: Sars under Moyane was fiscal risk

Radio 702 | Former Sars spokesperson Adrian Lackay says within 16 months of Tom Moyane’s term as commissioner, 55 executives had left the institution.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) spokesperson Adrian Lackay says it has been a very long three years for the people at Sars under the leadership of Tom Moyane.

Lackay says within 16 months of Moyane’s term as commissioner 55 executives had left the institution.

He says some of the best minds in tax administration who could make sure the institution stays on target have been lost.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday suspended Moyane as Sars commissioner with immediate effect.

