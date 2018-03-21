Lindsay Lohan mocks criminal past in legal ad

Lohan has served time in jail, including two weeks of a 90-day sentence in 2010 for violating her probation. She was released early due to overcrowding.

LONDON - Lindsay Lohan has become the new spokesperson for legal directory Lawyer.com.

The Mean Girls star - who has served time behind bars for several criminal convictions and has recently been saddled with a massive tax bill - pokes fun at her past legal troubles in a new video ad for the company.

Lohan, 31, confessed: “When Lawyer.com first reached out to me I was confused, and a little scared because I thought I was in trouble!

“But when they asked me to be their spokesperson, I was intrigued.”

The actress continues: “Lawyer.com is just about helping people. From getting a DUI - let’s not pretend like I didn’t get one ... or two, or three, or some others...”

The former child star was first arrested back in 2007 for Driving Under The Influence (DUI) and possession of cocaine. Since then she has been arrested on several other counts of DUI, reckless driving and shoplifting, and been convicted in three cases.

Lohan has served time in jail, including two weeks of a 90-day sentence in 2010 for violating her probation. She was released early due to overcrowding.

The Parent Trap star has also been sentenced to rehab on numerous occasions for failing a drugs test, skipping court-ordered counselling sessions or failing to perform her community service.

It was recently revealed she owes $100,710.55 in back taxes for earnings during the years of 2010, 2014 and 2015. During that time, Lohan filmed the OWN docuseries with Oprah Winfrey and had a small part in the movie Machete.

Lohan made headlines in October for speaking out in defence of Harvey Weinstein following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against the film producer. She later deleted her Instagram post.

In July last year, she took to Twitter to tell followers to stop “bullying” President Trump.