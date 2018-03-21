Journalist assaulted by Shivambu set to press criminal charges

Adrian de Kock says that the EFF's Floyd Shivambu should still face legal action because his behaviour was uncalled for.

CAPE TOWN - The journalist assaulted by the Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu says he intends pressing criminal charges against the party's deputy president despite receiving an apology.

The assault which happened outside Parliament on Tuesday was captured on camera.

In the video, Shivambu appears to put his hand around Adrian de Kock's neck.

The Netwerk 24 multimedia journalist was waiting with other journalists outside the building where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing was taking place.

When de Kock saw Shivambu, he approached him asking if he wanted to comment about the hearing and took pictures of the politician.

Shivambu then insisted that De Kock delete the images because he had not given consent for them to be taken.

It appears the assault began when De Kock refused to delete his pictures.

De Kock says Shivambu should still face legal action because his behaviour was uncalled for.

“I just think justice needs to be done. I don’t think it’s right. It’s my place of work, it’s his place of work. It doesn’t matter if I’m a journalist or not a journalist, you can’t be attacked at your job. I did nothing to provoke him so he can’t just turn his ego on to me.”

WATCH: Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault