Journalist assaulted by Shivambu set to press criminal charges
Adrian de Kock says that the EFF's Floyd Shivambu should still face legal action because his behaviour was uncalled for.
CAPE TOWN - The journalist assaulted by the Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu says he intends pressing criminal charges against the party's deputy president despite receiving an apology.
The assault which happened outside Parliament on Tuesday was captured on camera.
In the video, Shivambu appears to put his hand around Adrian de Kock's neck.
The Netwerk 24 multimedia journalist was waiting with other journalists outside the building where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing was taking place.
WATCH: @Netwerk24 Multimedia journalist @adrian_DK attacked by @EFFSouthAfrica Deputy President @FloydShivambu while trying to take a picture and asking for comment at Parliament in the presence of @IOL @TheCapeArgus @eNCA @TimesLIVE @SABCNewsOnline @News24 @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/8a1Us8RnAt— JasonFelix (@JasonFelix) March 20, 2018
When de Kock saw Shivambu, he approached him asking if he wanted to comment about the hearing and took pictures of the politician.
Shivambu then insisted that De Kock delete the images because he had not given consent for them to be taken.
It appears the assault began when De Kock refused to delete his pictures.
De Kock says Shivambu should still face legal action because his behaviour was uncalled for.
“I just think justice needs to be done. I don’t think it’s right. It’s my place of work, it’s his place of work. It doesn’t matter if I’m a journalist or not a journalist, you can’t be attacked at your job. I did nothing to provoke him so he can’t just turn his ego on to me.”
WATCH: Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: E-tolls saga can no longer be dragged out
-
Mabuza grilled on land, Manana assault, political killings in first Parly Q&A
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
Nzimande: Rot within Prasa runs deep
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
Sars to focus on tax collection in wake of Moyane suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.