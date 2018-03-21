Jerry Springer: My talk show isn’t for people with serious problems

-
Merkel strongly condemns Turkish military offensive in SyriaWorld
-
Cape officials issue bird flu warningLocal
-
Kremlin condemns British ambassador’s decision to skip spy briefingWorld
-
Mabuza lays wreath at memorial site for Sharpeville massacre victimsLocal
-
Michael Komape’s father wants to build library in honour of late sonLocal
-
World’s last male northern white rhino ‘was poorly protected’Local
-
-
'Journalists should not be threatened'Politics
-
Protesting learners from CT townships call for right to safe schoolsLocal
-
Reclaim the City's march in honour of slain activist DolophiniLocal
-
New Zealand's Taylor fit for first Test against EnglandSport
-
McIlroy hopes Bay Hill ascent can lead to Augusta joySport
-
Agaba to start for Bulls in ChristchurchSport
-
Barca urged to drop ticket prices for Champions League quarterfinalSport
-
NWU secure home semi-final as Madibaz remain winlessSport
-
Lyon: We respect ICC’s decision on RabadaSport
-
Jerry Springer: My talk show isn’t for people with serious problemsLifestyle
-
Hilary Swank was happy to take career breakLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Sleep a very productive way to spend your time, combats Alzheimer’sLifestyle
-
'The Crown' producers apologise for royal show pay disparityLifestyle
-
'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon to run for New York governorWorld
-
Arise Sir Ringo - Beatles drummer knighted at Buckingham PalaceLifestyle
-
Free concert lights up CT ahead of jazz festivalLifestyle
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 20 March 2018Local
-
Chester Bennington’s widow launches new mental health campaignLifestyle
-
Maimane breaks silence on Zille’s tweet: I don’t support her viewsPolitics
-
[WATCH] Mabuza addresses Sharpeville commemorationLocal
-
‘There is no Human Rights without ownership of land’Politics
-
DA seeks to remove Makhura, his Cabinet over Life Esidimeni tragedyPolitics
-
‘Racial attacks show SA not entirely free’Politics
-
Maimane: Life Esidimeni tragedy was crime against humanityPolitics
-
[OPINION] ANC: Facing charges, can Zuma still split the party?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted. FinallyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How SA investigative journalists helped turn tide against corruptionOpinion
-
[EXPLAINER] What’s behind the rabies outbreak in South AfricaOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Tiger Brands’ 3 major mistakes with listeriosis responseOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
SAP execs aware of questionable contracts with Guptas – reportBusiness
-
Mantashe: Mining Charter to be finalised as soon as possibleBusiness
-
Sars to focus on tax collection in wake of Moyane suspensionBusiness
-
Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questionedWorld
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer ahead of Fed, stocks inch upBusiness
-
Sars notes Moyane’s suspension, wants to get back to businessBusiness
Jerry Springer: My talk show isn’t for people with serious problems
The star believes the reason his talk show is still popular after 27 years on air is that it doesn’t take itself seriously.
LONDON - Jerry Springer insists nobody with a “serious problem” should go on his TV talk show to fix it.
The 74-year-old star has welcomed an array of wild and wacky guests onto The Jerry Springer Show since it launched in 1991, with memorable episodes including, “I Married A Horse”, “I’m Happy I Cut Off My Legs” and “You Slept With My Stripper Sister”.
Although Springer hopes he does help the people who come on his programme he is adamant that if someone has a personal issue with has big consequences for their life then they should seek professional help rather than come to him.
Speaking to the Daily Express newspaper, he said: “We don’t deal with serious issues on the show. People get angry but it’s about things like dating. We don’t do pregnancy tests or anything that is life-changing. It is a silly show and I don’t think that if you have a serious problem you should go on television. I mean, you go and see a doctor, a psychiatrist or a psychologist, maybe a counsellor. This is TV. That is all it is.”
Springer believes the show has lasted for 27 years because it has never been presented as a serious talk show or as being anything other than entertainment.
The former lawyer is convinced the reason viewers keep tuning in is that they love the “outrageous” people who are willing to come on and share the crazy drama in their lives.
Springer mused: “The show has lasted so long because it is stupid. It has got a niche. It is about outrageous personal relationships and because it is so outrageous other shows don’t try and copy it. It is so crazy we own that turf. And we aim towards young people.”
