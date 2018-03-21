Popular Topics
Free concert lights up CT ahead of jazz festival

The event featured British jazz band Incognito as well as local artists including Alistair Izobell, The Soil and Claire Phillips.

The All Star Band performs at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival's free concert on 20 March 2018. Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter
The All Star Band performs at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival's free concert on 20 March 2018. Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people filled Greenmarket Square in the CBD for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival's free concert on Tuesday night.

The event featured British jazz band Incognito, as well as local artists including Alistair Izobell, The Soil and Claire Phillips.

Capetonians had a lot to say at the festival.

“I found it awesome, it’s amazing,” one attendee said.

“It is nice music that’s playing because I listen to it every day,” another attendee said.

“It very great, I’m really loving it…The Soil is immaculate,” another festival goer added.

The pre-festival free community concert is a permanent feature as part of this weekend's main event and is held annually in the heart of the Mother City.

Organisers say this platform gives them the opportunity to give Capetonians the chance to enjoy music from world-class performers at no charge.

