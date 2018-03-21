Popular Topics
Former Springbok coach Meyer to take over at Stade Francais

Heyneke Meyer will move next month to observe the end of the current campaign and prepare for the 2018-19 season, the club added.

FILE: Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

PARIS - Former South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer will take over at Stade Francais next season after signing a two-year contract with the option of a further year, the Paris club said.

Meyer will move next month to observe the end of the current campaign and prepare for the 2018-19 season, the club added.

It is the first job for the 50-year-old since he quit as Springboks coach after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where South Africa finished third.

“It’s a great honour for me to join a club with such a rich heritage. I can not wait to get involved at Stade Francais. The mission is ambitious. I cannot do it alone. So I am very happy to team up with the players and all the important players of the club,” he told the club’s website.

