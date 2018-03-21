Former Springbok coach Meyer to take over at Stade Francais
Heyneke Meyer will move next month to observe the end of the current campaign and prepare for the 2018-19 season, the club added.
PARIS - Former South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer will take over at Stade Francais next season after signing a two-year contract with the option of a further year, the Paris club said.
It is the first job for the 50-year-old since he quit as Springboks coach after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where South Africa finished third.
“It’s a great honour for me to join a club with such a rich heritage. I can not wait to get involved at Stade Francais. The mission is ambitious. I cannot do it alone. So I am very happy to team up with the players and all the important players of the club,” he told the club’s website.
