Fish Hoek residents hopeful of dealing with crime wave
Noordhoek Beach has become the epicenter of the crime wave, with several attacks on walkers and hikers there.
CAPE TOWN - South Peninsula residents say that they're hopeful following a meeting with local government officials about a recent spike in crime in the area.
It is part of a wider reaching problem, that has seen several attacks on mountain trails and wild spaces in the area.
Just last week, a 68-year-old man was fatally stabbed while cycling off a trail in Sun Valley.
Axel Zimmermann has been living in Fish Hoek for the past 13 years.
Zimmerman had a run in with a panga-wielding man while walking his dogs along Noordhoek Beach a month ago.
He believes that his dogs are the only reason he escaped unharmed.
"I realised somebody is following me, then I turned around, took the dog on the leash and the guy who approached came close to me. I shouted at him to keep his distance, then he kept his distance because he didn't know about my dog (sic)."
The incident rattled Zimmerman but not enough to stop his morning walks, only now he's armed himself.
"Since then, when I walk the dog on the beach, I always carry a paintball gun."
The Far South Crime Prevention Center says attacks at Noordhoek beach, and crime along hiking and cycling trails have become a major concern that needs urgent attention from authorities.
