Farm murder suspects to appear in court
Police caught the suspects on Monday, with the murder weapon, a stolen firearm and various household items.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday for the murder of a Tulbagh farm manager.
Martin Louw was fatally stabbed in his house on Wolwefontein farm last week during a robbery.
Police caught the suspects on Monday, with the murder weapon, a stolen firearm and various household items.
In a separate farm incident, officers also arrested four suspects in connection with the assault of a 62-year-old woman on a farm near Moorreesburg last week.
Agri Western Cape's Carl Opperman has welcomed the swift arrests.
"We expect that the courts will take the relevant actions to punish the people so that they can know in future they cannot do anything out of the norm they've done at the moment."
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande: E-tolls saga can no longer be dragged out
-
Mabuza grilled on land, Manana assault, political killings in first Parly Q&A
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
Nzimande: Rot within Prasa runs deep
-
Sars to focus on tax collection in wake of Moyane suspension
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 20 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.