Diplomatic relations between SA, Rwanda to return to normal

KIGALI - Diplomatic relations between South Africa and Rwanda are set to return to normal after eight years of friction.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday met with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame, soon after he arrived in Kigali for an extraordinary summit on the African Continental Free Trade Area.

There were cheers from the audience as Ramaphosa told continental businessmen and officials that Rwandans would soon be able to get South African visas in their own country again.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid a courtesy call on President Paul Kagame, at the State house in Kigali, ahead of the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the AU Heads of State and Government in Kigali, Republic of Rwanda. 20 March 2018. pic.twitter.com/f5t2Zz1hUe — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) March 20, 2018

Relations between the two countries have been strained since 2010 and the visa office closed when diplomats on both sides were expelled after Rwandan intelligence head Vince Karegeya was found murdered in Johannesburg.

The Rwandans denied guilt.

Ramaphosa also spoke about the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, expected to happen on Wednesday.

He said the proposed single currency matching one on one with the dollar would make trade easier.